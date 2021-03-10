ALBANY – City of Albany officials announced Thursday a major spill at the city's Joshua Street Water Pollution Control Plant on March 2-3 due to extensive rainfall and high flow at the plant.
In a news release sent to media Wednesday, the city said:
On the night of March 2, 2021, and into the early morning of March 3, 2021, from approximately 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., the city of Albany Joshua Street Water Pollution Control Plant experienced a major spill as defined by its Environmental Protection Division NPDES Permit.
Due to extensive rainfall and high flows at the plant, the solids concentration in the Flint River discharge exceeded the permitted level by more than 150%. The city is implementing all required sampling and notification requirements. The flow for that 24-hour period was 35.4 MGD (million gallons per day).
The release also said no city of Albany drinking water systems were affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.