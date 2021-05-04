ALBANY -- The city of Albany, Transit Facility Development Consultants, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises program consultants Ken Weeden & Associates Inc. will present information on the construction of the Albany Transportation Center and potential opportunities for participation by small, minority-owned, woman-owned and DBEs during a free webinar on May 12 starting at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until noon.
Participants will learn more about the project, including the development phases, proposed timelines, and opportunities for both large and small construction and related service companies. The webinar also will include information about the DBE program and its application to the project, plus important steps to participate, such as the pursuit of DBE certification and prequalification. Interested persons can attend from anywhere using their computer or tablet. Interested persons may register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9073833372504619277.
Those with questions may contact Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton at (229) 302-1501.
