ARLINGTON -- The public is invited to come out and meet the new Arlington police chief Friday afternoon.
The city is hosting a meet-and-greet with recently hired Police Chief Jennifer Fairbanks at the city's Police building at 17493 S. Highland Ave.
The meet-and-greet will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. Food will be served.
