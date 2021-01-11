THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville's administrative offices will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. Impacted city service schedules include:
-- Utilities Response Center: Regular 24-hour operational schedule. Call (229) 227-5499;
-- City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: There will be no change to city residential pick-up schedules. Customers are asked to have containers curbside by 7 a.m.;
-- Thomas County Residential Refuse: There will be no change to county residential pick-up schedules. Customers are asked to have containers curbside by 7 a.m.;
-- Commercial Refuse: There will be no change to commercial pick-up schedules;
-- Landfill: The Landfill will be open for normal hours of operation, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.;
-- Country Oaks Golf Course: Country Oaks will be open for normal hours, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333;
-- Municipal Airport: The Municipal Airport will be open normal hours of operation, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
