THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. City service schedules will be:
Utilities Response Center -- Regular 24-hour operational schedule. Call (229) 227-5499.
City of Thomasville Residential Refuse -- City of Thomasville residential refuse collection will remain on their normal Friday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Thomas County Residential Refuse -- Thomas County residential customers will remain on their normal Friday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Commercial Refuse -- Commercial customers will remain on their normal Friday schedule.
Landfill -- The Landfill will be open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Oaks Golf Course -- Country Oaks will be open for normal hours, 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333.
Municipal Airport -- The Municipal Airport will be open normal hours of operation from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
