THOMASVILLE – A special election will be held on Nov. 3 to fill a vacancy on the Thomasville City School Board. The vacancy is a result of the resignation of David Cone, who was elected to one of the three District 2 seats for the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021. Earlier this year, Cone moved his residence from the district in which he represented and resigned from his elected office. Following Cone’s resignation, Board of Education members appointed Jim Cable to fill the vacated District 2 seat on the board as per state statute (O.C.G.A. § 20-2-54.1).
“According to the Official Code of Georgia, a replacement was appointed to fill the vacancy that occurred with Cone’s resignation until a special election is held for a successor, which will be held Nov. 3,” Felicia Brannen, city clerk and qualifying officer, said. “During this special election, a candidate will be elected to serve the unexpired term of office created by the vacancy.”
Brannen said that this statute is addressed in O.C.G.A. § 20-2-54.1(a)(1).
The ordinance to set the $35 qualifying fee was to be considered by the Thomasville City Council at its Monday meeting.
“In order to meet the deadline of Aug. 5 for candidate names to appear on the special election ballot, it is necessary that the City Council approve the qualifying fee at this meeting,” Brannen said. “The candidate qualifying period will then begin on Wednesday and end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
"To be eligible for the District 2 seat, candidates must reside in District 2. Candidates must also meet additional required state statutes for Boards of Education.”
Early voting will begin Oct. 12 at the Thomas County Elections and Registration office, located at 1402 E. Jackson St. The special election to fill the unexpired seat will be held 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the following precincts:
• Thomas County Public Library (for the Jerger and Scott Elementary Schools precincts);
• Thomasville Resource Center;
• Remington Avenue Fire Station.
Anyone wishing to vote in this election must be registered no later than Oct. 5 in order to be eligible.
