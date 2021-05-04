THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville was recently awarded a Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council Grant of $37,200 from the Georgia Department of Transportation to support roadside enhancement and beautification projects along state routes in Georgia. The REBC Grant Program, formerly GATEway Grant Program, is funded through contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to GDOT for vegetation removal around outdoor advertising signs.
According to Chris White, the city's executive director of public utilities, the REBC Grant will be used to fund gateway improvements at the Cairo Road and U.S. 319 intersection.
“The funding from the grant will assist the city with improvements to landscaping and irrigation at this gateway into our city,” White said. “We expect to break ground on this beautification project in late May.”
White said the project also will include the installation of a welcome sign and lighting.
“The beautification of this gateway will be completed with landscaping that will welcome visitors to our beautiful city,” he said. “In an effort to minimize maintenance requirements, we have elected to use native plants that will thrive in the soils, moisture, and weather of our region for this project. The gateway is adjacent to one of the oldest intact longleaf forests, making the use of these plants consistent with the current land usage.
“We are appreciative of the awarding of these funds from the REBC and GDOT. It is agencies such as these that provide funding sources and grant opportunities that assist us with enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.”
For additional information or questions, contact Grants Administrator Pam Schalk at (229) 227-4093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.