THOMASVILLE -- Adaptability, flexibility and change are the “new normal” for events large and small nationwide. City of Thomasville officials said that while 2020 brought disruptions to many community special events, the lessons learned last year will allow many of Thomasville’s well-loved and treasured traditions to continue moving forward into 2021.
“If there was ever a year of learning and growing, 2020 was it,” Madison Eaton, the city's special events coordinator, said in a news release. “COVID-19 gave us reinforced lessons on the art of adapting to a plan B -- and sometimes plans C and D -- when our original plans were not an option for a world dealing with a global pandemic. What we have learned from our planning and from that of other community-based special events is that we can continue celebrating together in a manner that is safe, but also fun and festive.”
Thomasville's Black History Month virtual celebrations began this week on the city’s Facebook page, with trivia questions and opportunities to win gift baskets each week.
“This was a very popular feature of our previous celebrations,” Eaton said. “We’re excited to be able to educate and interact with the public while celebrating Thomasville’s rich African-American history.”
Visitors and locals alike also will notice a special Black History Month banner displayed prominently at Broad Street and Smith Avenue to mark the occasion. The completion of the West Jackson Streetscape also provides educational opportunities to enjoy a history walk, preserving the documented history of The Bottom and the business establishments that were monumental to the development of this downtown area.
“Locals and visitors are encouraged to tour the 300 block of West Jackson Street and learn the history of the businesses through the newly completed sidewalk plaque installation,” Eaton said.
In addition, the city also is planning to partner with local community partners to host an annual Juneteenth Celebration.
“Juneteenth is a holiday marking the emancipation of the final remaining slaves in the United States,” Eaton said. “Our Black History Month committee has decided that since we can’t fully execute the plans we had for our celebration in February, we will collaborate with the Juneteenth committee later this summer so that we can still celebrate with our local community. We are very excited to join the Juneteenth celebration later this summer.”
Other city community events also are anticipated to return this year.
“We are taking a 30-day approach to evaluating how we will move forward with our event schedule for 2021,” Eaton said. “This will allow us to implement the appropriate event plan that will align with current CDC guidelines and our governor’s Executive Orders.”
She said that while social distancing and caution remain top of mind for mass gatherings, much thought and planning is being invested in finding ways to continue moving forward safely with community celebrations.
City Manager Alan Carson said that while many are eager to return to normal, it is important that safety guidelines remain at the forefront of all planning.
“It is important that all of our community events follow the governor’s orders and that the city of Thomasville remains a good partner to our health care systems,” Carson said. “The governor’s current orders do not allow for events as large and crowded as we may have done before the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t finding innovative ways to connect and celebrate nonetheless. We are in this experience together, and through some hard work and creative problem-solving, we will see it through safely.”
The city's Black History Month virtual celebration will continue throughout the month on the city's Facebook page. For up-to-date information or to learn more about events in downtown Thomasville, visit downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
