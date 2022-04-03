THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department is hosting two upcoming spring clean events on April 9 and April 16 for city residents. Spring clean events provide safe disposal locations for the community for items not suitable for the landfill.
“The Solid Waste Department looks forward to hosting these events each year for our community,” city of Thomasville Solid Waste and Landfill Superintendent Jimmy Smith said in a news release. “It’s an opportunity to give back to our community, promote safety and keep our city clean and welcoming.”
This year’s event dates and sites are:
• April 9 at Balfour Park and Flipper Park from 8 a.m.-noon
• April 16 at Weston Park and Cherokee Park from 8 a.m.-noon
Each location will accept electronics, computers, mattresses, batteries, and small and large appliances.
“Cherokee Park also will accept hard-to-dispose-of items like paint and liquid chemicals,” Smith said. “These types of items can be a threat to our health and environment when not disposed of properly, so we’re happy to provide this disposal service so these materials are properly taken care of.”
For more information or a full list of accepted items, call the city of Thomasville Solid Waste Department at (229) 227-7092 or visit thomasville.org.
