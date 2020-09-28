THOMASVILLE -- There is something truly special about the holiday season in downtown Thomasville. The twinkling lights, sparkling window displays, and tempting smells wafting from restaurants all add to the festive feeling of the season.
“The holiday season is incredibly important to our merchant base in downtown,” April Norton, Thomasville's director of economic development, said in a news release. “2020 has been a year of reimagining and restructuring business models for many of our retail shops and restaurants. These business owners have successfully pivoted their strategies to provide a safe, clean, and exciting shopping and dining experience all season long.”
Downtown Thomasville will ring in the holidays with many highly anticipated events such as the Holiday Open House (Nov. 22), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28), and extended Sunday hours throughout December.
“These events are well-loved downtown traditions that we are very pleased to be able to offer this year,” Main Street and Special Events Manager Christy Owens said.
In addition, Holiday Sip and Shop events will be added each Friday evening in December leading up to the Christmas holiday.
“These Sip and Shop events are a collaborative effort, designed with support from our Main Street Advisory Board as well as our merchants, and we’re happy to be able to make these new events a part of the 2020 holiday season," Owens said. "Sip and Shop events are a great opportunity to enjoy the most festive and merry time of year in downtown Thomasville, while also supporting local businesses. Our downtown shops and restaurants are ready to welcome you and help you celebrate the spirit of the season, so grab a beer or wine from a participating vendor and enjoy shopping the night away downtown.”
Owens said that the Sip and Shop events will appeal to both locals and visitors alike.
“Thomasville is a highly sought-after destination for travelers,” she said. “We anticipate the Sip and Shop nights being a big draw for visitors and a huge boost to our local economy. Thomasville has a well-earned reputation for being a premier shopping and dining destination that offers something special that you can’t find anywhere else -- especially during the holidays.”
The Sip and Shop nights will feature a passport activity to encourage guests to visit as many establishments as possible.
“On Sip and Shop nights, everyone is encouraged to grab a passport from a participating downtown merchant,” Owens said. “Once you have your passport filled out, you can enter for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars. What better way to ring in the season?”
Like many communities in the local area and across the nation, tough decisions had to be made about events that gather large crowds for extended periods of time, like Victorian Christmas.
“While our traditional Victorian Christmas will not be able to take place this year, the foundation of the event remains … delectable dining, exceptional shopping experiences, and a festive atmosphere will welcome you into Downtown Thomasville throughout the holiday season,” Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson said. “It is important that downtown follows the governor’s orders and remains a good partner to our health care systems, as well as our businesses.
"The governor’s current executive orders do not allow for events as large and crowded as we may be used to this time of year. With the input of our board and merchants, we have created a plan that highlights the allure of the season for shoppers and diners to support their favorite businesses, relishing all that downtown has to offer, while still practicing the Centers for Disease Control recommended social distancing and masking measures."
Victorian Christmas was originally created by the downtown merchants to be a shopping and dining event.
“We view the addition of the Sip and Shops as a way to return to the original spirit of Victorian Christmas in a safe and innovative way," Norton said. "This has truly been a collaborative effort that we believe will bring some much-needed cheer to our downtown businesses and visitors."
Handwashing stations will continue to be located throughout the downtown area, and many businesses are offering contactless ordering and delivery options throughout the holiday season.
“Our downtown continues to do a phenomenal job offering customers safe and health-conscious shopping and dining options that allow guests to continue to support local businesses," Norton said. "Whether you choose to shop with us during our Sip and Shop events or from the comfort of your own home for curbside pickup or delivery, Downtown Thomasville is prepared to be your shopping destination this holiday season.”
Downtown Thomasville will be decorated for the season in lights, wreaths, murals, and more, elevating the experience for shoppers. Special photo op areas also will be set up throughout the downtown all season long to snap the perfect holiday picture.
“These photo ops are larger than life,” Owens said. “Oversized wreaths, Christmas ornaments, sleighs, and more will be on display.”
In addition, many downtown businesses will decorate their windows and offer special holiday-themed activities and entertainment throughout the month of December.
“Downtown will look and feel as festive as ever with holiday music to fill the streets at each event," Owens said. "Be sure to check our Downtown Thomasville website for updates on which businesses are hosting special events such as visits with Santa, live music, holiday contests and more.”
To learn more about all the holiday fun in downtown Thomasville, visit downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.