THOMASVILLE – The Georgia National Guard 1230th Transportation Company, also known as the “Road Hawgs,” deployed for a mission on Sunday from its home base in Thomasville. In continuing with its long-standing efforts to support the guard during deployment, the city of Thomasville provided operational assistance to honor the soldiers and their families during a departure ceremony conducted by the Georgia National Guard. The send-off for families and invited guests took place on Saturday at the Thomasville High School Football Stadium.
“The city of Thomasville is honored to assist in the send-off of the 1230th National Guard,” Kha McDonald, executive director of Human Resources and Community Relations for the city, said in a news release. “Gov. Kemp’s Executive Orders on large gatherings will not allow us to send them off with a parade and public ceremony as we’ve done in the past; however, we (planned) alternative ways to allow the soldiers and their families to fellowship in a socially distanced manner.”
According to McDonald, a departure ceremony is an opportunity for the community to extend its support for the brave men and women being deployed as well as to the military in general.
“In previous deployments, our community has always shown a tremendous amount of support for our troops, honoring them in the genuine and sincere fashion that is representative of the warmth that defines Thomasville,” she said. “Although COVID-19 has forced us to respond differently, the goal of Team Thomasville remains the same: to provide opportunities for our community to safely and properly honor our troops.
“As the Road Hawgs travel through downtown, they will be saluted by our Stars and Stripes and the warmth of a community that will be praying for their safety and protection.”
“The 1230th has worked extremely hard the past seven months preparing for this upcoming deployment,” First Lt. Charles W. Reeves II, company commander of 1230th Transportation Company, said. “Because of our pre-mobilization training requirements, we are technically and tactically proficient in all the skills and job duties that are required. The 1230th TC looks forward to representing not only the Georgia National Guard but also the city of Thomasville. The support for the military from the Thomasville community is evident, and the 1230th TC soldiers and families appreciate all the love and support they have and continue to provide.”
The send-off ceremony is available on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofthomasville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.