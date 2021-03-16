City to take second look at proposals for downtown, recreation design proposals

ALBANY -- Weighing proposals that could have impacts for decades on recreation and the downtown area, the Albany City Commission is looking to get a little more involved in selecting consultants who will work on those projects.
The decision to have commissioners conduct virtual interviews with top firms identified in the selection could delay a decision by a month. At issue are the consultants who will be selected to prepare master plans guiding the renovation of recreational facilities and the downtown area.
Mayor Bo Dorough broached the idea of having commissioners interview the top two firms as proposed by city staff during a Tuesday commission meeting.
“This is a very important undertaking,” he said. “I’d recommend whenever we consider a plan like this the commission, or a committee, sit down and talk to these consultants.”
City staff recommended Lose Design for the recreation master plan at a cost of $113,000. That price was about $30,000 more than the proposal from the firm rated No. 2 in the process.
Yvette Fields, answering a question from Commissioner Chad Warbington about the decision, said that since the city has worked with both companies in the past, no interviews were conducted.
“That’s how the process works,” she said. “Price is not the only determining factor.”
Warbington and fellow commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young agreed with Dorough’s recommendation to conduct the interviews.
The mayor said the board can determine how the interviews will be conducted during a commission retreat over the coming weekend.
“Here you’re talking about a master plan that is going to affect the city for decades,” he said.
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller and Bob Langstaff said they were not in favor of the proposal.
“I think this is a form of micromanaging,” Fletcher said.
In other business the commission:
-- Heard an update on the potential for adding a second commercial airline carrier at Southwest Regional Airport. The city would need to seek out grants to help entice another carrier to consider establishing service, Transportation Director David Hamilton told commissioners.
-- Received reports on alcohol applications for package sales at three stores on North Slappey Boulevard, Radium Springs Road and Clarke Avenue. Two of the stores are at recently opened Food Lion locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.