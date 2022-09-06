The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, will be able to use a nearby lake as a backup water supply, effectively extending its water countdown from 20 days to more than four months.

A river and reservoir that supplied most of the city's water were tainted by ashy sludge this summer after a massive wildfire burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the watershed. Torrential monsoon rainfall then washed the charred debris into the water system.

