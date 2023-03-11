Behind the gleaming skyscrapers and multimillion-dollar homes that have made this city the world's most expensive property market lies a far less attractive parallel reality: one of the world's seemingly most intractable housing crises.

Welcome to Hong Kong, where the average home sells for well north of a million dollars -- and even a parking space can go for close to a million -- but where more than 200,000 people face waits of at least half a decade for subsidized public housing.

