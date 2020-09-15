ALBANY -- SOWEGA Rising will host, in collaboration with the city of Albany, the Albany Dougherty Complete Count Committee and Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young, “A Civic Celebration!” This event will take place at Mary Young Cummings Memorial Park in south Albany on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.
“A Civic Celebration!” will feature a free screening of the critically acclaimed documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” an intimate account of legendary U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ life, legacy and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the civil rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he was throughout his career. After Lewis petitioned Martin Luther King Jr. to help integrate a segregated school in his hometown of Troy, Ala., King sent “the boy from Troy” a round-trip bus ticket to meet with him. From that meeting onward, Lewis became one of King’s closest allies. He organized Freedom Rides that left him bloodied or jailed, and stood at the front lines in the historic marches on Washington and Selma. He never lost the spirit of the “boy from Troy” and called on his fellow Americans to get into “good trouble” until his passing on July 17.
“A Civic Celebration!” will have music, food trucks, and other vendors to bring a festive atmosphere; however, the centerpiece of the event will be civic engagement.
“The most important thing we are trying to do at this event is ensure that the community has access to the census and to voting," Young said. "2020 is a critical civic engagement year, so we wanted to create an event that would be a one-stop shop for people to complete the 2020 Census, register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot all in one place. This is what John Lewis would have wanted, and we are excited to have the opportunity to show his movie, ‘Good Trouble’ in Albany."
Participating organizations in “A Civic Celebration!” include the members of the Election Protection Coalition though SOWEGA Rising, Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee, 9 to 5 Georgia, Black Voters Matter, and a host of various civic organizations from across south Georgia.
