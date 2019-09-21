'Civic Saturday' to honor Albany civil rights movement

ALBANY — Civic Saturday is coming to Albany for two weekends to celebrate the civic spirit and action of the Albany civil rights movement in commemoration of 400 years of African-American history.
The events are set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26 and Nov. 16.
The Civic Saturday gatherings will involve civic reflection, connection and inspiration through civic poetry, readings, songs/music, a talk and participants meeting and greeting. They are free and open to the public.
The first Civic Saturday will be to remember the spark of the Albany Movement, while the second will reflect on the triumph of the movement. Both are at the Arthur K. Williams Micro Business Enterprise Center, 230 S. Jackson St. in Albany, in the first-floor conference room.
Individuals are encouraged to register at civicsaturdayalbany.ga.info or (229) 234-7194 by Oct. 24 to attend one or both gatherings and/or to join the steering committee. Approximately 30 cities across the nation have Civic Saturdays as part of a program of Citizen University, a Seattle-based nonprofit focused on fostering civic renewal.
The Albany Civic Saturdays will be hosted by ARTriumph Historical Society for The Artesian Renaissance. ARTriumph president and CEO, and Albany State University professor of public administration, Veronica Adams-Cooper, is the coordinator for the Albany events. She completed Civic Saturday training July 23-26 in the fifth cohort for Citizen University’s Civic Seminary program.
Individuals can also email civicsaturdayalbanyga@gmail.com.