ALBANY -- Squadron and family members gathered at the Albany Composite Squadron headquarters, located in the old fire station by the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport on Tuesday night to thank and support several long-serving members of the local squadron.
Along with the usual attendees of the Tuesday meetings, ACS also hosted two special guests: former Group lll Commander Lt. Col. Fred Broome and the Georgia Wing Commander, Col. Jeff Garrett.
Garrett presented four awards to members of the squadron. Sisters Cadet 1st Lt. Emma Frich and Senior Member Lillian Frich both received Achievement Awards for outstanding service to the squadron in the past year.
Cadet 1st Lt. Frich is the current Cadet Commander for the Albany Composite Squadron. She is the first female cadet to hold this position and second to have earned the rank of Cadet Lieutenant in the history of the squadron. Her hard work and dedication to servant leadership has shown through in her influence on the cadets and the revitalization of the squadron's going back to in-person meetings after hosting exclusively online meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Member Lillian Frich has been a member since 2013, serving in several different roles within the squadron. Her enthusiasm and passion for working with the cadets in all stages of the program led her to organize and manage an indoctrination course for all new cadets that helped align the entire squadron with the common goals shared by the members of not just ACS, but the Civil Air Patrol as a whole.
Lt. Col. Marl McCracken received a 40-year Service Award as a gesture of gratitude for his time spent volunteering to serve others and the work that he has done for the Civil Air Patrol as an active member for four decades. He has had a consistent presence and influence on the Albany Composite Squadron and the local community, dedicating selfless service and showing strong leadership as he's organized and executed disaster relief efforts as far back as the Flood of 1994. He attends multiple meetings every month and is involved in the squadron's radio communications program, teaching the cadets how to operate handheld radios and execute communication operations.
Lt. Col. Greg Frich was presented with a Meritorious Service Award, a significant and estimable award in the Civil Air Patrol.
"Lt. Col. Frich’s achievements and services were clearly outstanding and unmistakably exceptional when compared to similar achievements and accomplishments of personnel of other squadron commanders of the Georgia Wing," Broome said.
Greg Frich is a former commander of the Albany Composite Squadron, and during his time as the unit commander his accomplishments were many and significant. But the most lasting impression he made has clearly been on the people that he volunteered with. Spending years of his time and efforts earnestly pouring into the growth of the squadron, the unit grew to record numbers and participated in countless Civil Air Patrol activities to engage and develop the cadets and their leaders. Several members of his family have and still do continue to serve in the CAP, proudly upholding the high standard of community service and investment in the members of the Civil Air Patrol.
