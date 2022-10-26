ALBANY — A civil rights pioneer and driving force behind the creation of the Albany Movement for civil rights was honored on Tuesday at the Albany park that bears his name.

An audience of about 100 turned out for a tribute honoring Charles Sherrod at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park, where speakers included Clennon King, son of the late Albany civil rights advocate and attorney C.B. King, and Sherrod’s wife and daughter. Sherrod died on Oct. 11 at the age of 85.

