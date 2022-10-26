ALBANY — A civil rights pioneer and driving force behind the creation of the Albany Movement for civil rights was honored on Tuesday at the Albany park that bears his name.
An audience of about 100 turned out for a tribute honoring Charles Sherrod at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park, where speakers included Clennon King, son of the late Albany civil rights advocate and attorney C.B. King, and Sherrod’s wife and daughter. Sherrod died on Oct. 11 at the age of 85.
The ceremony was hosted by Ward VI Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, whose late mother, Mary Young-Cummings, was one of the first two black city commissioners elected in Albany in 1975.
A Virginia native, Sherrod became active in the civil rights movement after graduating from college, and in 1961 was assigned by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which he co-founded, as the southwest Georgia field secretary to register black residents to vote.
After that he fell in love with the region and with Shirley Miller of Baker County, and that love of the region kept him here, Shirley Miller Sherrod said.
“He loved southwest Georgia; he loved the people here,” she told the audience. “You could not have moved him out of here if you had a bulldozer.”
Sherrod will remain in his adopted home, as he was interred at the farm purchased after a group of black farmers won a settlement in a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Agriculture for discriminatory loan practices.
“I am so proud he is buried on a site on Cypress Pond,” Shirley Sherrod said. “We’re here, and I hope we can continue to work to make southwest Georgia a better place to live.”
After the ceremony, Sherrod’s widow said that it is important to remember that her late husband did stay the course and stay in the region.
“I’m happy that people are recognizing the work he did, the struggle to stay in this area, to train and organize people to step up, and that they are continuing to do that,” she said.
King, whose late uncle Slater King was the second president of the Albany Movement, said afterwards that “Sherrod was just … he was incredible. He’s the one who really kick-started the Albany Movement. Like Mrs. Sherrod said, ‘He stayed,’ like my father. They’re the real leaders.”
During the ceremony King, a documentary filmmaker and former reporter, gave a thorough history of Charles Sherrod and his legacy.
Sherrod worked to register black voters throughout the region and taught people to “straighten their backs.”
“A man can’t ride your back unless it’s bent,” he said, quoting Martin Luther King Jr.