Clark Haggans, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion, dies aged 46

Clark Haggans, who is pictured playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in October 2002, won the Super Bowl with the NFL team in 2005.

 Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl XL champion Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46, his former college said Wednesday.

Colorado State University, where Haggans played in the 1990s and is in the Hall of Fame, said its former player “passed away on Monday.”

