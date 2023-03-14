Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police seeking to arrest him outside his home on Tuesday, even as the longtime politician told CNN that he was "mentally prepared to spend the night in a cell."

"I want a proper warrant of arrest and I want to see that, my lawyers want to see the warrant," he told CNN. He also said that he believed his arrest was both inevitable and politically motivated, referencing upcoming by-elections in April and the general election in October.

