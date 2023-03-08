Nearly two dozen people are in jail after violent protests at a forest near Atlanta that's become a national focal point as authorities gear up to begin construction of a massive police and fire training facility.

The facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by its opponents -- has received fierce pushback since its conception by residents who feel there was little public input, conservationists who worry it will carve out a chunk of much-needed forest land and activists who say it will militarize police forces and contribute to further instances of police brutality.

