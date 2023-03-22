Classes in the nation's second-largest school district remain halted Wednesday as a union representing about 30,000 Los Angeles school workers continues a massive three-day strike for increased wages and better work conditions.

The Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other student services staff, began picketing Monday with the support of the district's teachers after nearly a year of unsuccessful negotiations with the school district.

