First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week. Pence is pictured here in July 2022 in Washington, D.C.

 Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence's house in Indiana.

CNN's Elizabeth Stuart, Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Nicky Robertson, Kristen Holmes, Zachary Cohen and MJ Lee contributed to this report.

