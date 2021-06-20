The first named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to directly impact the United States has formed. Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and residents along the Gulf Coast and southeastern U.S. are feeling the impacts.
After being named Potential Tropical Cyclone Three by the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center late on Thursday afternoon, the system further developed into Tropical Storm Claudette on Saturday. By late Saturday afternoon, Claudette had been downgraded to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Claudette was located 15 miles east-northeast of Atlanta and was moving east-northeast at 17 mph.
On Saturday evening, a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service in Alabama was upgraded to "considerable," and the agency said it could be life-threatening.
"Flooding can be impossible to see at night. Move to higher ground if you live in a flood-prone area," the NWS in Birmingham, Ala., tweeted. The NWS also confirmed that water rescues were ongoing overnight Saturday.
Several tornado warnings were issued on Saturday morning in parts of southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle as Claudette moved inland.
Storm damage was reported in East Brewton, Ala., around 9:15 a.m. after a tornado that was confirmed by the Escambia County Emergency Management Agency tracked through the area. The now-confirmed tornado was one of several suspected tornadoes on Saturday morning. Damage and debris were scattered across some neighborhoods.
According to officials, the tornado resulted in damages to 30 to 40 structures in the town, and three people are being treated for injuries, AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported.
The National Weather Service reports that there were up to 20 injuries related to the tornado, but most were minor.
A tornado in Kirkland, Ala., was confirmed on radar, according to the National Weather Service. A trailer in Kirkland was flipped over, but no injuries were reported.
A tornado watch was issued for portions of Alabama, Florida and Georgia due to the threat of twisters that were spun up by Claudette. The watch expired at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
After pushing toward the central Gulf Coast Friday morning and Friday evening, in an unusual turn of events, Claudette formed inland over far southeastern of Louisiana Saturday morning. At the time Claudette was named, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph -- well over the 39-mph threshold needed to be considered a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
On Friday evening, AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported that the winds in Biloxi, Miss., were "really starting to pick up." Boats had to be moved to the harbor to wait out the worst of the storm's impacts on the coast.
Leoffler reported that the winds in Biloxi, which reached up to 27 mph, began to stir up some waves along the coastline.
Red flags were out at Pensacola Beach in Florida on Friday evening, meaning no swimming or wading in the ocean is authorized.
On Thursday, officials along the Gulf coast began to issue warnings ahead of the storm's arrival. A tropical storm warning was issued on Thursday that covered from just east of Morgan City, La., to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle.
The New Orleans metropolitan area was covered under the warning as well. A tropical storm warning goes into effect when tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.
In addition, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday ahead of any tropical storm conditions. The declaration of a state of emergency allows the use of state resources to provide storm response aid.
Lake Charles, La., still not fully recovered from the damages from last year's hurricane season, began preparation for Claudette. Mayor Nic Hunter posted to Facebook on Thursday that the city was requesting additional help from FEMA ahead of landfall.
"To my knowledge, FEMA has never dealt with one community that has endured four federally declared, natural disasters over the course of less than a year," Hunter wrote on social media. "The people who need FEMA’s help the most are the most vulnerable population, many of whom have endured multiple disasters with multiple applications for assistance."
As what would become Claudette approached the U.S. coast on Friday, winds really began to pick up just off the coast of Louisiana and rain continued to fall.
According to AccuWeather forecasters, some portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi have already picked up more than 4 inches of rain since Friday.
Ahead of the storm's arrival, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency distributed 90,000 sandbags to residents in the southern and southeastern portions of the state to help redistribute flood water away from their homes.
With flooding being a major component of this storm for much of the affected areas, the EMA is reminding people of flood safety. If a roadway looks flooded, the agency says it is best to "turn around, don't drown."
"People drive through flooded roadways, but you can't see how deep it is or what's below, you're going in blind," Kelly Richards, public information officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told AccuWeather's Emmy Victor. "We really do urge everyone to turn around and find another way for you to encounter those flooded roadways."
Claudette is the third tropical storm in the Atlantic Basin in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, following Tropical Storms Ana in May and Tropical Storm Bill earlier in June.
Additional reporting by Emmy Victor, Kim Leoffler, Bill Wadell and Mary Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.