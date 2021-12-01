REX — One Clayton County police officer is dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic violence call here Tuesday night.
Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed, and Officer Alex Chandler was shot in the hand. The suspect who shot the two officers also allegedly killed two women and shot a 12-year-old boy in the face. The suspect was also shot and killed. The child is reported to be in critical but stable condition.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, when officers arrived on the scene, multiple 911 calls reported shots had been fired. They encountered an armed man who fired on police, killing Laxson and injuring Chandler. The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire with members of the Clayton County SWAT team.
"These men and women do an honorable job every day, and it's unfortunate that we have to make these reports time and time again," Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said. "My heart aches for every police officer and their family that goes through this type of thing. These things just shouldn’t happen."
Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Wednesday offering condolences to Laxson's family, colleagues and friends.
"Laxson is said to be one of Clayton's finest and best officers," he said.
Kemp also offered prayers for Chandler.
"We take comfort in knowing that fellow officer Alex Chandler is recovering and we will continue to pray for his healing," the governor wrote.
In a statement, Congressman David Scott offered his prayers.
“Yesterday, Clayton County lost four of our neighbors, including two women and Clayton County Police officer Henry Laxson, and a 12-year-old child is in the hospital fighting for life," Scott said. "My prayers are with the families of each victim of this terrifying gun violence. We must put these guns down, support our brave police officers, and love one another.”
The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting, while CCPD is investigating the triple shooting. Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims pending next-of-kin notification.
