ALBANY — A seminar covering topics such as electric vehicles, propane autogas, natural gas and solar panels was part of the Clean Energy Roadshow at Albany State University's West Campus on Tuesday.
Presenters discussed these topics and an update was given on the energy efficiency efforts at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, along with an outdoor showcase preview. The seminar was moderated by Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols.
Clean energy methods are becoming more popular not only in terms of efficiency, but also in resiliency during times of disaster when traditional infrastructure may not be able to provide.
"The Clean Energy Roadshow positions all of us for positive advancement," Wendy Wilson, vice president of university relations and chief of staff at Albany State, said during welcoming remarks. "I think we can all agree that energy efficiency is a key to long-term success."
Col. Alphonso Trimble, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany, said the Marine Corps warrior ethos was utilized in implementing the base's energy efficiency strategy.
"It was all about energy security for us," Trimble said.
Reliability, resilience and efficiency were key, as the ability to, when hit by a natural disaster, recover quickly stood out as an essential element of meeting the base's mission, Trimble said. In 2010, the strategy was devised to reach "net zero" energy usage at the base. That strategy made a culture shift necessary and led to the need for partnerships. Among the projects that came together were 153 acres of solar panels that have provided energy to the Georgia Power regional grid.
The solar panels created a benefit for both the base and Georgia Power in that one gets power generated for a grid, while the other gets priority in the event of an outrage.
A landfill gas project allows methane gas from the nearby Dougherty County landfill to be used as an energy source for the base. Trimble said Tuesday that over the last three years payments have been bumped up, allowing for expansion.
"That is another good news story for us," the colonel said.
The Marine Corps Logistics Command headquarters building, located onboard the installation, is being powered by a borehole energy system that uses the earth to store energy and transfer the heat or cold from the ground to air conditioning systems with 6-inch piping going down 200 feet.
The system was designed to reduce the operational costs of heating or cooling by 30 percent. The savings ended up being 52 percent, with 4 million gallons of water saved, Trimble said.
Later phases are being developed to expand the presence of the borehole system to other areas of the base.
A biomass generator came about several years ago as a result of a partnership involving the base, Dougherty County, Constellation Energy, Procter & Gamble and Georgia Power that has also contributed to renewable energy at MCLB.
The base has become a model for the Department of Defense in renewable energy, to the point MCLB is at the stage of considering a smart building concept for a $2.2 million pilot project to establish a facilities control system.
"We still have to consider the vulnerabilities we have exposed ourselves to," Trimble said.
GPS Commissioner Jason Shaw made an appearance at the event, noting that everyone needs to have some sense of energy resiliency when disaster strikes. As far as the state's military installations are concerned, that is something that is still ongoing.
"This is an exciting time to be a part of that," Shaw said.
Shaw said he considers this to be a good thing for the southwest Georgia area as a whole, and that meeting the needs of this region is a personal mission of his.
"It is good to see a focus on rural Georgia because that is near and dear to my heart," he said.
Matt Levine, senior manager of renewable development for Invenergy, which is developing a solar farm in Camilla, gave an update on those efforts.
Levine said the land in south Georgia is plentiful, making it an ideal place to expand the solar panel footprint. Southern Oak, the solar farm under development in Camilla, is expected to generate enough power for 40,000 homes upon completion.
The company, however, is not in the business of building solar farms just to build solar farms.
"We are always doing what makes economic sense," Levine said.
Levine said that great care is taken to not cause a significant disturbance to the environment in the process of building solar fields. Bringing the Camilla farm online requires the use of 300 construction jobs, 42 percent of which are filled by employees from the Albany area alone.
Although not many of these jobs will be permanent, Levine said it does help build a foundation for these employees moving forward.
"These are setting up people for solar careers," he said.
Stephanie Stuckey, executive director of Clean Cities Georgia, gave a brief presentation on her organization and the resources it offers. Based in central Georgia, among its resources is an alternative fuel center that shows drivers where alternative fuel stations are and the costs of filling up there.
Stuckey said this resource is updated quarterly by contacting the stations directly.
"We keep that data very fresh," she said.
Stuckey also said the range on electric vehicles is increasing, making them more accessible to rural areas, and that several major companies — such as UPS — are keeping energy efficiency on the forefront while maintaining their primary business mission.
"If a natural disaster strikes, and fuel is cut off, they (UPS) wants to deliver their packages on time," Stuckey said.