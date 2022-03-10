TIFTON — A $40,000 contribution from ClicRtechnologies to the ABAC Foundation Inc., ensures that new technology will continue to benefit students in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Thanks to the donation, a ClicRweight Bovine Solution System will be utilized at the Beef Unit No. 2 at ABAC’s J.G. Woodroof Farm. ClicRtechnologies began its partnership with ABAC in March 2021 with its first donation of $40,000.
Mark Kistler, dean of ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said he is excited about ABAC’s continuing partnership with ClicRtechnologies.
“We appreciate the commitment of ClicRtechnologies to our students and programs,” Kistler said. “This partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial as we provide information back to ClicRtechnologies for continual system improvement, and we obtain valuable data for the management and operation of our beef unit.
“As we build our database, the information gathered will be utilized by our academic programs in not only Animal Science and Livestock Production but also Agribusiness and Agricultural Technology and Systems Management. Being able to have our students see and use the latest in technology will help them to have the knowledge and skills they need for future employment.”
Joseph Spicola Sr., CEO of ClicRtechnologies, said he believes ranchers need to embrace technology or get left behind because technology is the future of agriculture.
“Cattle are currently weighed with conventional gravity scales typically at a central location requiring time-consuming, labor-intensive rounding up and transporting to a weighing station,” Spicola said. “The cost and trauma impact on the animals can be significant. Our revolutionary livestock weighing technique is a game-changer for any commercial or private cattle ranch.
“We hope to emphasize skills gained in the different degrees and tracks offered at ABAC to encourage people to pursue an education in agriculture. We believe ABAC will give ranchers and small family farms an opportunity to see this revolutionary technology firsthand. This partnership is a win-win for ClicRtechnologies.”
ClicRtechnologies creates technology that obtains weights in challenging situations. The ClicRweight Bovine Solution System uses 3D imaging technology that reads animal weights without disrupting the routine of the animals.
