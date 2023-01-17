Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in Germany at coal mine protest

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg in Germany on Tuesday.

 Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath.

This is the second time Thunberg has been detained at the site, police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN Tuesday. She was part of a large group of protesters that broke through a police barrier and encroached on a coal pit, which authorities have not been able to secure entirely, Hüls said.

