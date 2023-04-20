Climate activist killed in 'Cop City' protest sustained 57 gunshot wounds, official autopsy says, but questions about gunpowder residue remain

Vienna holds a photo of her slain partner, Tortuguita, in Atlanta on January 26.

 R.J. Rico/AP

An environmental activist killed earlier this year while protesting a planned law enforcement training facility in Atlanta sustained "at least" 57 gunshot wounds, according to a county medical examiner report.

One central question the autopsy leaves unanswered is whether there was forensic evidence proving, as authorities have claimed, that the activist, Manuel Esteban Paez "Tortuguita" Terán, fired a gun.

Recommended for you

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags