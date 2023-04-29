climate outlook.jpg

The big player in the weather the rest of this growing season and next winter is the rapidly developing El Niño. The statistics and longest-range climate models suggest that by November we could see typical rainy El Niño conditions occurring over southern Georgia.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- The big player in the weather the rest of this growing season and next winter is the rapidly developing El Niño. The statistics and longest-range climate models suggest that by November we could see typical rainy El Niño conditions occurring over southern Georgia and Alabama down into Florida as well as up the East Coast.

While we had an early start to the growing season, it was followed by colder conditions in March that slowed things down quite a bit. Since that time, we have seen periods of very warm weather alternating with much cooler conditions. As soil temperatures rise and fall, it has been tough for farmers to know when to plant. Wet conditions also have been an issue in some areas.

Pam Knox is the director of the UGA Weather Network and serves as an agricultural climatologist with the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags