Clouded leopard missing from Dallas Zoo after fence 'intentionally cut'

The Dallas Zoo says the Dallas Police Department is on site and assisting with the search for the big cat.

Dallas police have launched a criminal investigation after officials at the city's zoo, searching for a clouded leopard that went missing Friday, determined that fencing for the big cat's exhibit had been cut.

On Friday morning, the Texas zoo tweeted that they were closed due to a "serious situation."

