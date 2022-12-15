At Least 5 Dead And 25 Injured In Colorado Springs Gay Nightclub Shooting

A makeshift memorial was created near the Club Q nightclub, where five people were killed and 17 injured in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence.

Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors but drew different conclusions about the root issues and what should be done next. Republicans said Congress should focus on rising crimes against all victims, pledging to make the issue a priority when they take control of the House next month.

