(CNN) — A Colombian government official said she was “very confident” four children have been found alive more than two weeks after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle – but was awaiting further proof.

The director of Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Caceres, said her team received second-hand confirmation that search teams rescued and identified the children, who have been missing since the crash of a small airplane in southern Colombia on May 1.

CNN’s Claudia Rebaza and Lynn Franco contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News