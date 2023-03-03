South Korea doesn't need nuclear arms to deter the threat from North Korea, the country's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an exclusive interview with CNN -- even as public opinion swings the other way amid Asia's accelerating arms race.

Several recent public surveys "definitely showed that we should re-arm ourselves. In nuclear capability terms, (the surveys say) we should go farther," Han told CNN anchor and business editor-at-large Richard Quest during a sit-down in Seoul.

