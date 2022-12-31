2022 was not just another year that tried patience and frayed nerves, it was historic and deadly. Russian President Vladimir Putin did what was unimaginable to many, launching the largest land war in Europe since World War II. All too common horrors were unleashed once more on American schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, and in many, many other mass shootings in the United States. And, inevitably, luminaries who brought light to our lives were extinguished.
When news breaks, the world comes to CNN, as it has for more than 40 years on television and more than 25 years on digital platforms. On average, more than 165 million of you came to CNN Digital from around the globe every month in 2022, according to Comscore.
The war in Ukraine dominated the year like no other news, proving, as the pandemic has, that our interests are global and our news coverage needs to be, too. Six of our top 10 stories (and 32 of our top 100) were Ukraine live stories that followed the twists and turns of the day's news, including the incomparable coverage from CNN's teams on the ground, often in the line of fire.
Early in the conflict, I wrote an analysis explaining the limits of what the US and its allies would and would not do in Ukraine. Those limits have been contentious from the start and are only growing more so today as Russia accuses the West of going too far.
The other stories among our top 10 most read, watched or listened to were the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, our election night streaming of CNN's TV coverage of the midterms and our digital pages of up-to-the-second results from hundreds of races.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade and its impact on women's lives and US politics were a recurring top story, as were the numerous mass shootings and natural disasters.
Interest and fear surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic waned as the pandemic itself did, but the last weeks of the year have brought new worries, especially in China. History has taught us that pandemic developments know no borders.
Entertainment news brought millions of you to CNN. Our top entertainment story was the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." There were bright moments too: like the Good Samaritans that made a difference in the lives of strangers.
As 2022 draws to a close, we look back over the pictures of the year, the top pop culture stories and the (much-needed) best feel-good stories too!
For those playing along at home, every piece on our Top 100 Stories list this year received more than 3 million visits, according to our internal data.
Thank you for being here with us through it all. We promise we will be here for you in 2023, for every breaking news story and for every piece of joy, delight and triumph.
19. Gunman at a Texas elementary school kills 19 students and two adults before being fatally shot, officials say
20. Live story: Discrepancies over how long gunman was on school premises in Uvalde before law enforcement entered a classroom and killed him
23. Live story: Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm
25. Uber driver who got a hotel room for teen passenger after being stuck on I-95 gets offered a new job
27. Live story: Russian military strike hit a civilian evacuation crossing point outside of Kyiv, killing at least eight people, including two children
37. Live story: Biden announced a ban on Russian energy imports as Ukraine's President vowed the country will "fight to the end"
40. Live story: Heavy bombing struck a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were reportedly sheltering
42. Live story: Satellite images show the 40-mile-long Russian convoy near Kyiv has largely been dispersed
43. Live story: Russian forces bombed a maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol, city officials said
45. Uvalde school shooter was in school for up to an hour before law enforcement broke into room where he was barricaded and killed him
49. Live story: Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally ordered Russian troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
55. A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in
67. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by dump trump on Florida highway
71. Live story: Biden described "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine and announced new sanctions
96. Live story: Biden heads to Europe for high-stakes summits as Washington formally declared Russia's military committed war crimes in Ukraine
97. Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
98. Student suspect in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.