ATLANTA -- The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault, and Raksha will take part in the 21st annual Stop Violence Against Women Day 2020 Tuesday. Hundreds of Georgia constituents, domestic violence advocates, and sexual assault advocates will gather in the state capital to urge legislators to ensure services are not impacted through budget cuts and communicate the need for the state to be vigilant in the quest to end domestic and sexual violence.
The annual event will be held Tuesday from 9-10:15 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, located at 201 Washington St. SW, in Atlanta. Following the event, participants will talk with legislators at the Georgia State Capitol.
Georgia currently ranks as 10th-worst in the nation for the rate at which women are killed by men. Further, nearly 1 in 3 Georgia women experiences domestic and sexual violence in their lifetimes.
State legislators and other policymakers, as well as advocates from local-level domestic violence and sexual assault programs, survivors, members of law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, health professionals, students, and concerned Georgians from across the state will be in attendance.
For the past 40 years, GCADV has been the statewide voice advocating an end to domestic violence in Georgia. Representing domestic violence agencies, advocates, allied individuals and survivors throughout the state, GCADV works to expand services, increase public awareness and change public policy. GCADV also provides training and best practices guidance to front-line victim service organizations throughout the state.
For more information about GCADV, visit the group's website at www.gcadv.org
