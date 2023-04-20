The US Coast Guard is suspending its search for three missing Americans last heard from on April 4 near Mazatlán, Mexico, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The search was suspended "pending further developments" after Mexican Navy and US Coast Guard responders "conducted 281 cumulative search hours covering approximately 200,057 square nautical miles" with no sign of the missing vessel or passengers, the release said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the gender of one of the three missing American sailors. They are two men and one woman.

