The US Coast Guard in San Diego has ended its search for missing migrants after two smuggling boats were found capsized along the California shoreline over the weekend, leaving eight people dead in what officials called "one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies" the city has seen amid a spike in human trafficking.

The boats were found around 11:30 p.m. Saturday along the shore of San Diego County's Black's Beach after a woman aboard one called 911 to report trouble on a small fishing vessel carrying 15 people and another with eight people, said Chief James Gartland, lifeguard chief for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CNN's Emma Tucker, Raja Razek and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

