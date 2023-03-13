The US Coast Guard in San Diego has ended its search for missing migrants after two smuggling boats capsized off California's coast over the weekend, leaving eight people dead in what one official called "one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies" the city has seen.

The two boats overturned around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the shore of San Diego County's Black's Beach. Authorities were alerted by a woman on one of the boats who called 911, according to Chief James Gartland, lifeguard chief for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

CNN's Emma Tucker, Raja Razek and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

