ATLANTA (WGCL) -- A Powder Springs elementary school teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 is fighting for his life.
Patrick Key, 53, teaches art at Hendrix Elementary School. Two weeks ago, Key and his wife Priscella, who’s a teacher at a different Cobb County elementary school, both tested positive for COVID-19.
This past Sunday, Patrick’s condition worsened to the point where they had to call an ambulance. At Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, he was placed on a ventilator, according to a family friend. He’s undergoing oxygen therapy for his heart and dialysis for his kidneys.
A colleague started an online fundraiser to help the couple with medical expenses, posting this about Patrick Key: “I’ve personally known him for over 25 years and can tell you that he is one of the most giving humans I have ever met.”
So far, that page has raised more than $15,000.
An update on the page said doctors performed a tracheotomy Monday. Key remains on a ventilator, but he no longer has the tube in his mouth, which makes him a little more comfortable, the update said.
