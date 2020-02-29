TIFTON — Twenty contestants will compete in the 51st annual Ms. ABAC contest on March 12 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by the Ag Business Club, the theme of this year’s pageant is “Vision.” The winner will receive a $500 academic scholarship.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Admission is $10. Because of limited seating, advance ticket purchase is advised. Tickets can be purchased from any Ag Business Club officer, in the Donaldson Dining Hall the week of the event, or by calling Audrey Luke-Morgan, the Agribusiness Club advisor, at (229) 391-4807.
Contestants will compete in casual and evening wear. They also will be judged on a written essay and an interview with the judges.
Students competing in this year's pageant include Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major from Kite, sponsored by Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) Club; Katibeth Mims, an agricultural communication major from Donalsonville, sponsored by the ACT Club; Savannah Padgett, an agricultural education major from Climax, sponsored by friends and family; Abigail Zerwig, an agricultural education major from Metter, sponsored by the Sigma Alpha Sorority; and Lindsay Shurley, an agribusiness major from Groveland, Fla., sponsored by the Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Other participants include Jordan Mathews, an education major from Pearson, sponsored by family and friends; Jaylee Bass, a writing and communication major from Adel, sponsored by the ABAC Ambassadors; Raegan Clack, a nursing major from Leesburg, sponsored by the Horticulture Club; Cheyenne Reese, a nursing major from Jesup, sponsored by friends and family; and Grace Hall, an agribusiness and communication major from Tifton, sponsored by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Other contestants include Riley Hester, a turf and ornamental major from Watkinsville, sponsored by the Horticulture Club; MaryGrace McCoy, a history major from Moultrie, sponsored by the Law Club of ABAC; Kendal Prescott, an agricultural education major from Lake Placid, Fla., sponsored by Collegiate FFA; and Charley Lollis, an agricultural communication major from Perry, sponsored by the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.
Other participants include Savannah Estall, an agriculture major from Lilburn, sponsored by the ABAC Beekeepers Association; Natalie Meeks, a rural community and development major from Mershon, sponsored by the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority; Hannah Courson, a biology major from Baxley, sponsored by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries; Carly Horne, a biology major from Norman Park, sponsored by the Agronomy Club; Sara Faulk, a nursing major from Cochran, sponsored by the ABAC Young Farmer and Ranchers; and Emily Groat, an agricultural communication major from Ruskin, Fla., sponsored by the ABAC Republicans.
Mike Chason, director of Public Relations Emeritus, will serve as master of ceremonies. All proceeds from the Ms. ABAC pageant will benefit the Peanut Butter and Jesus ministry of Tifton and the Ag Business Club.
