New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Republican county official and a team of operatives working with Trump 2020 attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of the elections office in Coffee County.

 Coffee County

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has stepped into the controversy over unauthorized access to election machines in Coffee County by allies of then-President Trump in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Raffensperger announced Friday that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County to dispel any questioning of the accuracy of this year’s election outcomes.

