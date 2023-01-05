ellianos business.jpg

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee has opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States as it continues expanding throughout the region.

The Florida-based drive-thru coffee chain was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart. From its first store opening, Ellianos has built a strong foundation of franchisee support, efficient operational practices, and high-quality products, which has resulted in its recent expansion phase.

