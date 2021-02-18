Colleagues mourn passing of Dougherty School Board member Milton "June Bug" Griffin

ALBANY -- The Dougherty County School System lost a “giant” and “champion” this week with the death of board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin, those who worked with him said.
Griffin, 72, who had served on the Dougherty County School Board since 2000, representing District 2, died on Wednesday.
A retired businessman who previously operated June Bug’s Grocery in south Albany, Griffin was an advocate for youth development and sports who coached baseball for nearly 30 years.
District 3 board member Velvet Edwards Poole described Griffin as a “gentle giant” who worked for all of the children in the county and had a special place in his heart for Monroe Comprehensive High School.
“He was an avid supporter for Monroe,” she said. “The legacy he leaves will be this new building for Monroe, because he fought so hard for that.”
Poole, who took office in 2009, said that Griffin was a mentor as well.
“He always had that leadership,” she said. “He was always there to give me guidance. I always knew him as ‘Uncle June Bug.’ My family and his were so close. I am still in shock so much (because) he always supported me. He was always there for me.
“Dougherty County has lost a legend, and Dougherty County has a big hole to fill. That seat is going to be hard to fill. The community’s going to miss him.”
During his tenure on the board, Griffin worked with five superintendents and was a long-time member of the board’s Building and Grounds Committee. In that capacity, he worked to review and approve capital projects totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The most recent of those included major renovations at Southside Middle School and the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy, as well as Monroe.
“Mr. Griffin was a gentleman and staunch supporter of education,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “He was a champion for our schools, employees and, most importantly, our students. He was a fixture on the board for more than two decades, and his passing leaves a void that won’t be easily filled. We offer our sincerest prayers for peace and comfort to his wife and family.”
Board Chairman Dean Phinazee said Griffin’s death was a shock for all members of the body.
“Mr. Griffin was an ardent supporter of public education and a valued member of the board,” Phinazee said. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family as we join with them to mourn such a heavy loss.”
