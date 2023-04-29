ATLANTA – With Georgia facing a serious shortage of workers in key industries, the state’s higher education institutions are finding creative solutions to attract, retain and graduate more skilled workers.
The challenge has been compounded by the lingering effects of pandemic-era learning loss, Timothy Renick, executive director of the National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University, said.
At GSU, the percentage of students who fail classes has increased since the pandemic, Renick said during a forum hosted by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education.
“We're facing a generation of students, even the success stories who made it into college, who potentially will be much more vulnerable for proceeding and getting their degree,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Georgia State has made a commitment to student success that has resulted in improved graduation rates.
GSU invested in predictive analytics about a decade ago, Renick said, and uses the data to track hundreds of markers of student success. When a student is identified as potentially struggling, the university reaches out to the student to provide support.
It also deployed an artificial intelligence platform in 2016 to answer student questions. Renick said within the first three months, students engaged with the program 180,000 times, often at night when it typically would be difficult to connect with university staff.
“What we've been able to do with some of these new technologies is at least come closer to leveling the playing field to deliver personalized attention to students at scale on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
Georgia State also pioneered the use of retention grants, scholarships that are automatically provided to students who are close to graduating but whose HOPE scholarships have ended.
“We know which students are making good progress and are close to graduating,” Renick said. “So we started just putting the money in their account.”
Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation replicating that program across the state.
Georgia State’s National Institute for Student Success is now serving as a consultant to 42 other colleges and universities to help them develop systematic approaches to preventing students from dropping out of college.
Like Georgia State, Gordon State College has sought to create wraparound solutions to help students graduate. The college has campuses in Barnesville, McDonough and Griffin.
College leaders recognized the area faced a nursing shortage and entered into a partnership with the Henry County school system and Piedmont Henry Hospital to try to address the problem.
“We got into a room and we said, ‘Let us build a pipeline that would, one, reduce the cost of a degree; two, accelerate the time to degree and, three, add a layer of stickiness … to keep the final worker local,” Gordon State President Kirk Nooks said.
Georgia school districts and colleges should team up to develop strategic plans to get more students into higher educational institutions and the work force in the way that Gordon State and Henry County schools worked together on the nursing program, Nooks said.
Columbus Tech has developed a one-semester program to train child development associates to help meet the state’s child care shortage. The program offers grants to people enrolled through a partnership with the Georgia Department Early Care and Learning.
The college recently rolled out micro-credential badges that allow students to prove their proficiency in a specific skill. These have been very popular with both students and employers, Todd said.
Todd said she would like to see other technical colleges replicate Columbus’ micro-credentialing programs as well as its “quick-start” approach to training.