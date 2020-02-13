LEESBURG -- Madison Gaines of Lee County has been named to the Liberty University dean’s list, earning a 4.0 grade-point average for the 2019 fall semester. Students named to the dean’s list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Gaines is the daughter of Shawn and Beth Gaines of Lee County and the granddaughter of Tim and Marinan Schramm, Keith and Dianne Gaines, and Debbie Gaines.
Other area students recognized by their colleges or universities include:
South Georgia State College
Academic Honors List:
Anthony D. Willingham Jr. -- Albany
Brittany D. Ammons, Shelby D. Reese -- Moultrie
Mallory E. Greene -- Americus
Amy Davis, Mersadise N. Davis, Anna D. Porter, Nosheja S. Robinson -- Tifton
Dean's List:
Lesley V. Day, Ashton G. Newell, Riley A. Reynolds, Ragan C. Reynolds, Ernest B. Wesley -- Fitzgerald
Princess P. Johnson -- Moultrie
Catherine A. Tilley -- Ocilla
Priscilla L. Hicks -- Americus
Shanautica S. Perry -- Dawson
Shekinah F. Dasher, Brighton M. Miller -- Thomasville
Adell M. Simmons -- Tifton
Mya D. Hill, Corbyn A. Lewis -- Sylvester
Sienna College
Dean's List:
Rachel Sullivan -- Leesburg
Mercer University
President's List:
Franklynne Banks, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Steven Lafayette, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jonathan Lewis, junior, School of Engineering; Jayna Patel, senior, College of Health Professions; George Wall, sophomore, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business -- Albany
Mitt Patel, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Camilla
Dean's List:
Elizabeth Boyett, junior, College of Health Professions; Kyra Green, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jonathan Morey, senior, School of Engineering; Madison Sellars, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Albany
Kalman Demott, senior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business; Gage Hart, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Americus
Chloe Holton, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Camilla
Coastal Carolina University
Dean's List:
Ally Clegg, Recreation and Sport Management major -- Leesburg
Georgia College
President's List:
Anna Eakes, Jonesha Johnson, John Fallaw -- Albany
Timothy Perrine -- Leesburg
Lila Childre -- Dawson
Dean's List:
Taylor Hodges, Courtland Buntin, Baylin Moore -- Albany
Susan Eakes, Benjamin Perrine, Emily Duncan, Kyli Reese -- Leesburg
Bentley Brock -- Newton
Valdosta State University
Dean's List:
Jimmecha Carr, Elaysha Henley, Cheyenne Jarrell, Kimberly Jones, Destiny Lavoie, Justin McManamey, Sabriyyah Pollock, Hannah Schroeder, Alana Warren, Aliya Warren, Charles Whiting -- Albany
Sophie Anderson, Jessica Spence -- Meigs
Emily Bailey, Darrah Butler, Amelia Cornwell, Bethany High -- Camilla
Karen Cook, Brandon Cooper, Caroline Daniel, Makayla Mack, Vishvesh Parmar, Sophia Tanner, David Truong, Bryanna Tucker -- Leesburg
Loren Davis, John Drake, Julia Harris, Lila Maloy, Shardajia McCloud, Jessica Sanders, Morgan Singleton, Callie Smith, Robert Watts, Paul Woods -- Pelham
Layah Duckworth, Cammi Waltman -- Poulan
Cortia Mitchell -- Dawson
Lyric Everson, Tiamonie Stephens -- Sylvester
Kindall Harpe -- Sumner
Sarah King -- Ty Ty
Bobby Mitchell, Ryan Slaybaugh -- Warwick
Brandon Pham -- Newton
