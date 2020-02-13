Valdosta State to hold open house Saturday

Valdosta State University is among the colleges and universities that announced honors given to area students recently.

LEESBURG -- Madison Gaines of Lee County has been named to the Liberty University dean’s list, earning a 4.0 grade-point average for the 2019 fall semester. Students named to the dean’s list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Gaines is the daughter of Shawn and Beth Gaines of Lee County and the granddaughter of Tim and Marinan Schramm, Keith and Dianne Gaines, and Debbie Gaines.

Other area students recognized by their colleges or universities include:

South Georgia State College

Academic Honors List:

Anthony D. Willingham Jr. -- Albany

Brittany D. Ammons, Shelby D. Reese -- Moultrie

Mallory E. Greene -- Americus

Amy Davis, Mersadise N. Davis, Anna D. Porter, Nosheja S. Robinson -- Tifton

Dean's List:

Lesley V. Day, Ashton G. Newell, Riley A. Reynolds, Ragan C. Reynolds, Ernest B. Wesley -- Fitzgerald

Princess P. Johnson -- Moultrie

Catherine A. Tilley -- Ocilla

Priscilla L. Hicks -- Americus

Shanautica S. Perry -- Dawson

Shekinah F. Dasher, Brighton M. Miller -- Thomasville

Adell M. Simmons -- Tifton

Mya D. Hill, Corbyn A. Lewis -- Sylvester

Sienna College

Dean's List:

Rachel Sullivan -- Leesburg

Mercer University

President's List:

Franklynne Banks, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Steven Lafayette, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jonathan Lewis, junior, School of Engineering; Jayna Patel, senior, College of Health Professions; George Wall, sophomore, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business -- Albany

Mitt Patel, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Camilla

Dean's List:

Elizabeth Boyett, junior, College of Health Professions; Kyra Green, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jonathan Morey, senior, School of Engineering; Madison Sellars, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Albany

Kalman Demott, senior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business; Gage Hart, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Americus

Chloe Holton, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Camilla

Coastal Carolina University

Dean's List:

Ally Clegg, Recreation and Sport Management major -- Leesburg

Georgia College

President's List:

Anna Eakes, Jonesha Johnson, John Fallaw -- Albany

Timothy Perrine -- Leesburg

Lila Childre -- Dawson

Dean's List:

Taylor Hodges, Courtland Buntin, Baylin Moore -- Albany

Susan Eakes, Benjamin Perrine, Emily Duncan, Kyli Reese -- Leesburg

Bentley Brock -- Newton

Valdosta State University

Dean's List: 

Jimmecha Carr, Elaysha Henley, Cheyenne Jarrell, Kimberly Jones, Destiny Lavoie, Justin McManamey, Sabriyyah Pollock, Hannah Schroeder, Alana Warren, Aliya Warren, Charles Whiting -- Albany

Sophie Anderson, Jessica Spence -- Meigs

Emily Bailey, Darrah Butler, Amelia Cornwell, Bethany High -- Camilla

Karen Cook, Brandon Cooper, Caroline Daniel, Makayla Mack, Vishvesh Parmar, Sophia Tanner, David Truong, Bryanna Tucker -- Leesburg

Loren Davis, John Drake, Julia Harris, Lila Maloy, Shardajia McCloud, Jessica Sanders, Morgan Singleton, Callie Smith, Robert Watts, Paul Woods -- Pelham

Layah Duckworth, Cammi Waltman -- Poulan

Cortia Mitchell -- Dawson

Lyric Everson, Tiamonie Stephens -- Sylvester

Kindall Harpe -- Sumner

Sarah King -- Ty Ty

Bobby Mitchell, Ryan Slaybaugh -- Warwick

Brandon Pham -- Newton

