Colorado authorities are working to identify the bodies of 3 people found in a national forest but do not suspect foul play

A hiker found the first body Sunday in a remote area of the Gunnison National Forest, authorities said.

(CNN) — Authorities are working to identify three bodies found decomposing in a remote Colorado campsite, Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe told CNN.

A hiker found the first body Sunday in a remote area of the Gunnison National Forest, near Gold Creek Campground, Ashe said. The forest is roughly 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.

