Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife had ordered arsenic and searched for 'how to make poison,' affidavit says

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning by the Aurora, Colorado, police department.

 Aurora Police Department

A Colorado dentist is accused of fatally poisoning his wife by putting arsenic in her protein shakes after ordering it online and making a number of suspicious internet searches in the weeks leading up to her death, including "how to make poison," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested Sunday and preliminarily charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Angela Craig, 43, died after being hospitalized for severe headaches and dizziness, the Aurora Police Department announced.

