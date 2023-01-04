After community members spent days searching for Wanbli Vigil in knee-deep snow and brush in Denver, Colorado, authorities activated a statewide alert system on Tuesday to help find the missing 27-year-old Lakota man.

Vigil's disappearance is the first case to activate Colorado's new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA). The system was launched last week to address the state's missing Indigenous people crisis. Colorado is among a handful of states that have created similar alert systems in the past year amid the nationwide crisis of unsolved Indigenous missing and murder cases.

